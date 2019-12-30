Kerbside waste collections for more than 2,000 residents across East Cambridgeshire are under threat because council bin trucks are being damaged when they use private or unadopted roads which are in a bad state of repair.

Members of the district council agreed unanimously to approve a plan which would review waste collections for 2,249 properties on roads owned by individuals or organisations and not the responsibility of Cambridgeshire County Council.

The council claims it has been picking up increased bills for vehicle maintenance and repair.

The Dip, in Newmarket, which is in East Cambridgeshire Photo: Google Maps (25483234)

Home owners living on the affected roads will be receiving a letter from the council which will outline the new arrangements and invite them to liaise with the council to come to an agreed resolution.

East Cambs Street Scene, which is responsible for the council’s waste services, will continue to provide unchanged collections for the short-term to allow residents time to review the letter from the council and respond.

Among the areas affected are Newmarket Road in Ashley, The Dip in Newmarket, Mill Lane, Cornfields, Blossom Close and Ashgrove in Burwell, Heath Road in Swaffham Bulbeck, Fittocks Stud in Upend, Cross Green in Wicken and Sherrif’s Court in Burrough Green.

A full list can be seen online.

Cllr David Ambrose-Smith, chairman of the council’s operational services committee, said: “We are committed to delivering a weekly waste collection service for all residents however there have been some problems with providing this service to people who live on poorly-maintained private or unadopted roads.

“Potholes, overgrown trees, flooding, debris, gravel and cracks all contribute to damage to our vehicles which is expensive to repair.

“It is also important for us to ensure that waste collections are undertaken with the safety of the East Cambs Street Scene team and residents in mind.”

Cllr Julia Huffer, the council’s champion for waste services, added: “Home owners who are affected will be notified with a letter from the council regarding the action required.

“This letter will outline the options they have for their waste to be collected. We are keen to work with residents to find an amicable agreement where possible.”

Read more NewmarketSoham