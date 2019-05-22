Asbestos in Tom Jennings Close (10893803)

Council taxpayers were left with a bill of more than £600 to clear up potentially deadly asbestos dumped in a Newmarket street.

A one tonne bag of asbestos boards was found by West Suffolk Council's inspectors on the pavement at Tom Jennings Close, dumped outside homes.

Because of the potentially deadly nature of asbestos, the district had to commission specialist contractors to cordon off the area and clear up the hazardous waste.

Inspectors also looked for evidence as to who dumped the boards.

Council accounts released this week showed taxpayers were left with a bill of £650 to clear up the bag, which was discovered on April 5.

A council spokesman said: "Officers did talk to local residents and we are keen to find who dumped this and, if possible, recoup any costs to clear this up.

"The council is more than happy to talk to residents and businesses about the proper way to dispose of waste, including asbestos.

"If anyone has information regarding the asbestos, please contact the council."