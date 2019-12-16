Popular Newmarket women's store Martha V to be taken over

A new face will be at the helm of popular Newmarket women’s wear store Martha V from next month.

The High Street business has been acquired by local businesswoman Lara Kinnett, who will take over on January 2 when the shop’s current owner and namesake Martha V Fraser retires.

Ms Kinnett will continue to run the couture bridal store Lara B in Rous Roadwhich she has had for over 14 years, and plans to bring some new touches to her new venture, including introducing bespoke elements and an atelier service to the ranges currently available to Martha V customers.

Martha V new owner (24008543)

“I look forward to continuing the success of Martha V, and cementing its future in Newmarket for the next 10 years and beyond,” she said.

Mrs Fraser, who worked at the store in its previous format for more than 20 years before she re-opened it as Martha V more than a decade ago, said:“I’ve been overwhelmed with the loyalty of all our customers from day one.

“I’ve made lots of friends and acquaintances since opening Martha V, and it’ll be those that I’ll miss most alongside the girls, who without them I would never have got the business to where it is today.”

Read more BusinessNewmarket