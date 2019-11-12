Popular concession stand in Newmarket's memorial hall gardens smashed into

A popular concession stand in Newmarket's memorial hall gardens has had its door smashed open.

The Snack Shack, located in the gardens, had the lower part of its access door broken through between Sunday night and Monday.

A spokesman for Suffolk Police said it was currently unknown what had been stolen and that enquiries were ongoing.

The Snack Shack, in Newmarket's memorial hall gardens, has been broken into (21481789)

The force asked anybody with information about the break-in to call police on 101, quoting CAD 34 of November 11.

The stand has been victim to burglaries and vandalism in the past, with the previous operator being targeted twice in two weeks.

The break-in comes just a week after a former town councillor has expressed concerns over ongoing maintenance of the authority’s newly refurbished memorial hall gardens.

Philippa Winter, who led the project which was unveiled in April this year, but was not elected in the following month’s local elections, told members of the council’s leisure services committee on Monday: “We have got a real problem with the surface of the water feature and we can’t let it go much longer.”

Councillors heard that plans to install CCTV in the gardens were being actively pursued but The Guineas management company was demanding more than £2,000 for a ‘repeater’ mast on the roof of the shopping centre which the system needed to operate.

The security measure was needed to combat anti-social behaviour by local youths intent on causing damage to the the play area equipment.

And because of their activities, police had advised that a canopy planned to go over the interactive wall feature which was installed particularly for use by children or adults with learning difficulties, should be shelved.