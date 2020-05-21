Pop-up coronavirus test centre to be set up in Newmarket tomorrow

An appointment only testing centre will be set up in Newmarket tomorrow as the government tries to reach its 200,000 daily coronavirus tests target.

The mobile testing unit, run by the Ministry of Defence, will be set up for one day only and to book a test you should go to the government's coronavirus testing website where you can also find out if you are eligible. You can also be referred for a test by your employer.

Latest data showed in West Suffolk there was just over a tenth of a per cent of residents in the district who tested positive for the virus with 199 people having Covid-19, or 111.2 per 100,000.

This is the lowest rate in Suffolk, with Ipswich being the worst affected area with 327 testing positive, or 237.8 per 100,000.

Real rates could be much higher, with mild or asymptomatic cases unlikely to have been tested.

Office for National Statistics data shows that in East Cambridgeshire, 43 total deaths involving Covid-19 were provisionally registered up to May 16, and in West Suffolk there was 53 deaths for the same period.

Across England and Wales, there were roughly 39,071 coronavirus-related deaths up to May 16.

But the proportion of coronavirus deaths taking place in care homes rose, meaning they now account for 42% of all Covid-19 fatalities.

