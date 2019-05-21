Pop stars Bananarama meet National Stud arrivals

Sara Dallin with Jack the Giant (10795653)

Pop stars Bananarama have met some of The National Stud's newest arrivals.

Record breaking duo Sara Dallin and Keren Woodward met with the stud farm's new residents Lord Windermere, a Cheltenham Gold Cup winner, and Jack the Giant, who racked up an impressive tally of victories.

Their tour of the only commercial stud farm open to the public in the country is ahead of their Newmarket Nights performance in the summer, August 9.

The band, which has an impressive 32 Top 40 hits, released its 11th studio album last month.

Megan Pollexfen, manager of Discover Newmarket, said: "We are thrilled that Bananarama had the chance to meet our newest arrivals at The National Stud. It was fantastic to show Sara and Keren our glorious town and everything it has to offer, and we look forward to welcoming members of the public on The National Stud Tour to meet these two National Hunt heroes."

Keren Woodward with Lord Windermere (10795663)

And Tim Lane, stud director, said: "We are thrilled to have Jack The Giant and Lord Windermere join us at The National Stud. Jack The Giant came to us through Sophie Henderson and Di Haine.

"He was a great racehorse and excelled in the Retraining of Racehorses divisions. Lord Windermere of course is a Cheltenham Gold Cup winner and a real character. Jim Culloty was delighted to hear Lord Windermere would be coming here. I’m sure they will both prove very popular with the tours.”