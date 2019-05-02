Newmarket's memorial hall (9529864)

Polling stations have opened as voters across the area choose who will represent them in town and district councils.

Newmarket residents will have to choose both town and district councillors - but in Soham and Mildenhall only district councillors will be elected after their town councils did not have enough people volunteer themselves for office.

There is also parish and district elections in the villages across West Suffolk and East Cambridgeshire.

Polling stations are open until 10pm and you can find your assigned station and ward on your polling card.

Votes for East Cambridgeshire District Council will be counted overnight but candidates and voters in West Suffolk will have to wait until tomorrow for counts to begin at 9am

Here is who is standing.

Newmarket Town Council

The council is one of the most hotly contested in the district with 29 people fighting for just 18 seats in the five Newmarket wards.

All Saints (Three seats)

Monza Ali (West Suffolk Independents), Tom Kerby (Conservatives), Sally-Anne Knowles (Conservatives), Chris O’Neill (West Suffolk Independents), Susan Perry (Labour), Amy Starkey (Conservatives), Philippa Winter.

Freshfields (One seat)

Robert Nobbs (Conservatives), Robert Yarrow (Labour)

Scaltback (Six seats)

John Borda (West Suffolk Independents), Sarah Caesar (Conservatives), Andy Drummond (Conservatives), Yasemin Fitzgerald (Labour), Douglas Hall (Conservatives), Philip Howells (Conservatives), Michael Jefferys (Labour), James Lay (Conservatives), Kirsten Lindsay (Conservatives)

Severals (Two seats)

Andrew Appleby (West Suffolk Independent), Richard Fletcher (Conservatives), Rachel Hood (Conservatives)

Studlands (Six seats)

Michael Anderson (West Suffolk Independent), John Berry, Ollie Bowen (Labour), Emma Cooke (Conservatives), Julie De’ath (Conservatives), Warwick Hirst (West Suffolk Independent), Peter Hulbert (Conservatives), Duncan Russell (Labour)

West Suffolk

It is the first election for West Suffolk after the merger of Forest Heath District Council and St Edmundsbury Borough Council. Both of the former authorities were Tory controlled and at the last election they won over 46 per cent of the vote across the two districts.

ICENI (Two seats)

Michael Bradshaw (West Suffolk Independent), Dawn Patricia Dicker (West Suffolk Independent), Douglas Samuel Davy Hall (Conservative), Gaëlle Isabelle Kemp (Labour), Jordon Kaine Millward (Conservative), Simon Richard Morse (Green), Claire Elizabeth Unwin (Labour)

KENTFORD and MOULTON (One seat)

Hilary Anne Appleton (Labour), Roger Dicker (West Suffolk Independent), Tom Kerby (Conservative)

LAKENHEATH (Two seats)

Stephen Peter Frost (Conservative), David Ward Gathercole (Independent), Colin Lawrence Bennett Noble (Conservative)

MILDENHALL GREAT HEATH (One seat)

Dickie Alecock (Independent), Russell Edward Leaman (Conservative)

MILDENHALL KINGSWAY & MARKET (One seat)

David William Bowman (Conservative), Patrick Finn (Labour), Ian Shipp (Independent)

MILDENHALL QUEENSWAY (One seat)

Ruth Anne Bowman (Conservative), Andrew Neal (Independent)

NEWMARKET EAST (Two seats)

Andrew Jeffery Appleby (West Suffolk Independent), John Derry (Liberal Democrat), Andrew Roger Gillett (Liberal Democrat), Rachel Dene Serena Hood (Conservative), Robert John Nobbs (Conservative), Chris O’Neill (West Suffolk Independent), Susan Jane Perry (Labour), Robert Kevin Yarrow (Labour)

NEWMARKET NORTH (Two seats)

Ruth Allen (West Suffolk Independent), Michael John Anderson (West Suffolk Independent), Oliver Bowen (Labour), Stephen John Edwards (Conservative), Robin John Millar (Conservative), Duncan Russell (Labour)

NEWMARKET WEST (Two seats)

Andy Drummond (Conservative), Yasemin Fitzgerald (Labour), Dave Hudson (UKIP), Michael John Jefferys (Labour), James Lay (Conservative)

THE ROWS (Two seats)

John Robert Smith, Lance George Stanbury (Conservative), Don Waldron, James Edward Waters (Conservative)

WHEPSTEAD and WICKHAMBROOK (One seat)

Mary Evans (Conservative), Mike McConnell (Labour)

UNCONTESTED

EXNING: Cllr Simon Cole (Conservative)

EAST CAMBRIDGESHIRE DISTRICT COUNCIL

BOTTISHAM (Two seats)

Charlotte Cane (Liberal Democrat), Jane Goodland (Labour), Steve McGrady (Green Party), Steve O’Dell (Labour), Mathew Shuter (Conservative), Bradley Thurston (Conservative), John Trapp (Liberal Democrats)

BURWELL (Two seats)

David Brown (Conservative), Martyn Cubitt (UKIP), Lavinia Edwards (Conservative), Hilary Sage (Labour), Liz Swift (Labour), FloraMay Waterhouse (Green Party), Catherine Wrench (Liberal Democrats), Hebe Wrench (Liberal Democrats)

ELY EAST (Two seats)

Matthew Downey (Liberal Democrats), Liz Every (Conservative), Richard Hobbs (Conservative), Isobel Morris (Labour), Louise Moschetta (Labour), Clive Semmens (Green Party), Kevin Wilkins (Liberal Democrats)

ELY NORTH (Two seats)

Sarah Bellow (Conservative), Edward Carlsson Brown (Labour), Rebecca Denness (Labour), Simon Harries (Liberal Democrats), Mike Rouse (Conservative), Alison Whelan (Liberal Democrats)

ELY WEST (Three seats)

Susan Austen (Liberal Democrats), John Borland (Independent), Gemma Bristow (Green Party), Sarah Fraser (Labour), Mark Hucker (Labour), Helen Merrick (Conservative), David Miller (Conservative), Charlie Page (Conservative), Sarah Perkins (Labour), Paola Trimarco (Liberal Democrats), Christine Whelan (Liberal Democrats)

FORDHAM AND ISLEHAM (Two seats)

Derrick Beckett, Chris Crickmar (Labour), Connor Docwra (Liberal Democrats), Jamie Goodland (Labour), Julia Huffer (Conservative), Rupert Moss-Eccardt (Liberal Democrats), Joshua Schumann (Conservative)

SOHAM NORTH (Two seats)

Chris Abbott (Labour), Victoria Charlesworth (Liberal Democrats), Eileen Foley (Labour), Mark Goldsack (Conservative), Alec Jones (Liberal Democrats), Carol Sennitt (Conservative)

SOHAM SOUTH (Two seats)

Ian Bovingdon (Conservative), Janna Burnett (Liberal Democrats), Lucy Frost (Labour Party), Dan Schumann (Conservative), Peter Tyson (Labour), Charles Warner (Liberal Democrats)

WOOD DITTON (Two seats)

Teresa Crickmar (Labour), Richard Fullerton (UKIP), Christopher Ross (Liberal Democrats), Alan Sharp (Conservative), Susan Smith (Labour), Amy Starkey (Conservative), Zoe Whelan (Liberal Democrats)