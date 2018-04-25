Challenge to Suffolk County Council’s Tory leader

Suffolk County Council leader Colin Noble faces a challenge to his leadership of the council’s Conservatives.

Thredling councillor and Cabinet member for Fire and Rescue Services Matthew Hicks has written to the group’s 52 members putting up his name for leadership at their annual meeting on May 11 ‘from a desire to unite our group’ and run a more inclusive council.

Current Conservative leader Colin Noble

The letter adds: “The leader’s role is not to dominate but to motivate and to work corroboratively with the group and even on occasion with the opposition.”

In his proposals for the group he says: “I commit my administration to work with opposition parties more collaboratively , whenever possible, rather than always adopting an aggressive stance.

“Sometimes the opposition comes up with good policies, so let’s be in a position to welcome and adopt their ideas if they make sense.”

Cllr Noble, Row Heath member and group leader since 2015, was invited to comment on the challenge