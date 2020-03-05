A Newmarket police officer has been found guilty of driving without due care and attention as he rushed to the town on a blue light run last year.

Ben Vann, of Bury St Edmunds, was found guilty of the driving offence on Wednesday at Norwich Magistrates’ Court and fined £300.

On May 30 last year, officers were responding to reports of an aggravated vehicle theft in the town when a police car collided with an Audi A3 near John Gosden’s Clarehaven yard in Bury Road.

After the crash, a police officer had to be cut out of the vehicle by emergency services and was one of two people taken to West Suffolk Hospital with injuries which were not believed to be serious.

The 43-year-old police sergeant, who pleaded not guilty, was ordered to pay £300 costs and a £30 victim surcharge in addition to the fine.

He will not receive any points on his licence because he was responding to an emergency at the time of the crash.

Sgt Vann remains at work but faces an internal disciplinary process.

A Suffolk Police spokesman said: “The officer was on an emergency call at the time responding to an incident of theft and criminal damage where suspects were reportedly still on site.

“The matter has been referred to the Professional Standards Department. The officer will be subject to internal disciplinary proceedings and therefore it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time.”

The spokesman added: “Police officers are trained to the highest standard and receive regular refresher training to ensure their own safety and that of the public.”

On the day of the crash two teenagers, a 16 and 17 year old, were arrested at a Newmarket barbers in Sun Lane after they had been seen driving a golf buggy, one of two stolen from The Links golf course, around the town.

Police said the vehicle was spotted being driven along Hamilton Road before crashing into gates outside the Colourbox Montessori nursery in Adastral Close.

It was then driven across the Lady Wolverton playing field before being abandoned in Newmarket town centre.

