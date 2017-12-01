Police warning about distraction burglaries in Newmarket

Police are warning residents to be alert following a distraction burglary in Newmarket.

Yesterday thieves targeted an elderly woman in Portland Green, with a man claiming he was from the water board. He told the victim to turn the water off and while she was occupied a quantity of jewellery from the house at about 3pm.

The suspect is described as a white male, with an accent and sharp facial features. He was wearing navy overalls and a peak cap. A second suspect was seen outside, also wearing a navy cap and similar clothing.

Police are keen to hear from anyone who may have been in the area and saw anything unusual that may be linked with what happened.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Suffolk Police on 101 quoting CAD 236 of yesterday, November 30.