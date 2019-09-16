Police swoop on Saxon Street house finds cannabis farm worth thousands

Police swooped on a house just outside Newmarket on Saturday, shutting down a 10 plant cannabis farm.

At about 8.30am Cambridgeshire Police entered a property in Saxon Street's School Road.

Hidden in a shed officers found a small cannabis farm with 10 plants worth thousands of pounds. They also found a sophisticated insulation system with watering equipment, fans and lamps.

Inside the house police also seized a bucket of cannabis and thousands of pounds in cash.

Sgt Mark Rabel said: " We received community intelligence from a number of different sources that this location was subject to potential drug dealing and that we believed cannabis was being cultivated at the premises."

He added: "We gained access to the property and then conducted a search during which we found a number of cannabis plants being cultivated in what I would describe as a very well set up external building and found a significant quantity of drugs and within the house as well as a substantial amount of cash."

Sgt Rabel said a scenes of crime officer had taken forensic evidence from the farm and as well as drugs and cash, officers had seized equipment used to grow the drugs.

"Its been quite a good result," he said. "It's given us further leads to pursue and hopefully within the general community we will remove illicit drugs off the street which invariably find their way into children's hands that then cause all the associated problems and nuisance and low level criminality that goes with it. We are very keen to disrupt that and we can only do that with community support as we have done today."

Sgt Rabel urged people to report anything they believed was suspicious to 101.

"Some times people report information and say 'we never hear anything back' or 'nothing ever happens'," he said.

"All of the information that comes in is captured. Some times it takes us several weeks and sometimes even a few months before we act on it.

We won't go on one source of information - we go on several and we wait for the jigsaw to be assembled and sometimes we are looking for people at different stages of the criminal supply chain - but anything suspicious is always worth reporting because that might be the final piece of the jigsaw puzzle we need before we can go and apply for a warrant and have police actions."