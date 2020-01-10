Police step up patrols along Newmarket's Yellow Brick Road after second armed attack

Police are stepping up patrols along Newmarket's Yellow Brick Road after the second armed attack in three days.

Last night a 56-year-old man, who was out walking his dog, was approached from behind by a man who demanded money.

When he was told no the attacker pulled out a knife and slashed the man's hooded jumper, causing a minor injury. No items were stolen.

The attempted-robber was described as white, around 5ft 9ins tall, of slim build and was wearing a dark coloured hooded top and tracksuit bottoms.

It is the second attack in three days on the route. Twenty-three-year-old Richard Phillips was making his way to work at around 10.45pm on Monday when he was ambushed close to the skate park by three men who jumped out of the bushes.

Richard Phillips, 23, was making his way to work at around 10.45pm when he was ambushed close to the skate park.

“I tried to run but one of them tripped me up. As I lay on the ground one slashed by face while the other two held me down and went through my pockets," he said.

The robbers stole his wallet containing bank cards. He was left very shaken with his face covered in blood.

His assailants, who were all dressed in dark clothing and wearing gloves were described as about five foot, nine inches tall and of medium build.

Detective Inspector Stephen Clarke said: "There have been a couple of incidents this week and we are investigating thoroughly. We will be carrying out increased patrols in the area.

"The incidents are not necessarily linked but we are keeping an open mind at this time. If anyone has any information regarding either of the incidents please speak to police.

"We are urging people to be vigilant and mindful of their own safety. If you do have any concerns please contact police on 999.”

