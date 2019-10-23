Police seize gun and drugs after high speed chase starts on A14 at Newmarket

Police have arrested a man on suspicion of possession of drugs and a gun after a high speed chase which began on the A14 at Newmarket.

Officers had tried to stop a black VW Golf but the driver had ignored them and a chase ensued which continued across the county boundary into Cambridgeshire eventually ending at the junction of the A11 at Fulbourn when the Golf hit a crash barrier.

No-one was hurt in the incident but officers are now appealing for witnesses to the incident which took place at around 9.15pm on Saturday, October 12.

When officers searched the car, they found a quantity of suspected class A and B drugs together with a suspected pepper spray device.

A 22-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of failing a drug drive test, dangerous driving, possession of class A and B drugs, failing to stop for police and possession of a firearm.

He was taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning and subsequently released under investigation pending further inquiries.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, saw the manner of driving of the vehicle, or who may have any dash cam footage of the incident should contact police on 101 quoting crime reference 37/62102/19.