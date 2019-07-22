Police searching for Newmarket pensioner after he goes missing for second time

A Newmarket pensioner has gone missing for the second time in a month.

Suffolk Police have issued an appeal to trace 72 year old Glyn Morritt, who was last seen leaving his home earlier today but has not been seen since.

On June 30 Mr Morritt went missing, but was found the day later.

Glynn Morritt has gone missing (14134926)

He is described as having short grey hair, is about 5ft 5 tall, and was wearing a blue t-shirt and carrying a grey t-shirt.

A police spokesman said: "Enquiries are on-going to locate him and anyone who thinks they have seen Mr Morritt or a man matching the description given or knows of his whereabouts should contact Suffolk police on 101."