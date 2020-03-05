Police searching for man after pensioner has wallet stolen at a Newmarket supermarket

Police have released CCTV images of a man they would like to trace in connection with the theft of a wallet from a pensioner at a Newmarket supermarket.

At around 4pm on January 15 a wallet was stolen from a man at Waitrose, in Fred Archer Way.

A 79-year-old man was standing in the foyer area of the building, where he had his wallet stolen from out of his pocket. Credit and debit cards which were inside the wallet were then subsequently used to make purchases and cash withdrawals.

Launching the appeal for help today, a Suffolk Police spokesman said: "Officers would like to speak to the man pictured in the CCTV images about this incident.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact the Crime Co-ordination Centre, quoting reference 3169/20."

