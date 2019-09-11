Police search for man after public order offence in Newmarket

Police have released a CCTV image of a man officers would like to speak with in connection with a public order offence in Newmarket.

Suffolk Police said at around 2.20pm yesterday a man spoke to a 17-year-old boy in a manner which caused him alarm and distress at the bus station in Fred Archer Way.

Detectives would like to trace the man pictured. He was described as white with grey hair and was wearing a blue top, green jacket, light-coloured trousers and brown shoes.

Suffolk Police are wanting to trace this man, pictured in Newmarket (16444993)

And police would also like to trace a woman the victim spoke to after the incident and sat with him for a short time.

She was described as white, and aged in her 30s or 40s.

A police spokesman said: "Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact the Incident and Crime Management Hub on 101 quoting reference number 36830/19."