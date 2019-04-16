Police news (8424674)

Police in Newmarket are stepping up patrols in response to increased reports of antisocial behaviour in the town.

It is part of their efforts to curb growing problems related to antisocial behaviour caused by a small group of youths in the town.

Last week officers attended Newmarket Academy to reports of youths playing on the Exning Road school's roof.

Last month Newmarket's police issued a dispersal order following reports of antisocial behaviour outside High Street shop Peacocks. The order stopped the group of youths returning to the High Street under threat of arrest.

And it is understood the benches in The Guineas Shopping Centre were removed because of the behaviour of a group of teenagers who congregated there in the evening.

Now police are warning they will prosecute offenders and have urged people to report any antisocial behaviour they see to the force.

A Suffolk Police spokesman said: "Police are aware of some recent reports of antisocial behaviour in the community and our officers are continuing to work with partners to resolve the issue.

"We urge members of the public to contact us so we can gain a full understanding of what is happening.

"We will actively pursue prosecutions against those who persistently commit offences.

"Anyone who witnesses any anti-social behaviour should contact Suffolk Police on 101 or by providing a report online on the force's website."