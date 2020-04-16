Police have today renewed their appeal to find a missing man from Beck Row.

Thirty-nine-year-old Charles Hines was last seen at his home just outside Mildenhall a week ago.

It is thought he may be using trains to travel to and from Suffolk, and between Kilburn and Euston in London to Birmingham New Street railway stations.

Charles Hines, 39, has gone missing from his Beck Row home (33594099)

A Suffolk Police spokesman said the force and Mr Hines' family remained concern for his family and have urged anyone who may have seen him to come forward.

Mr Hines is described as black, 6ft tall, well build and with a shaved head. He has a tribal tattoo on one arm and tattoos on his other arm and chest.

He has an American accent.

A Suffolk Police spokesman said: "Anyone who believes they have seen Charles, or who has any information regarding his whereabouts, is asked to contact the duty sergeant at Mildenhall Police Station on 101."

Read more MildenhallNewmarket