Casino Slots, Wellington Street, police issued CCTV footage (7818805)

Police have released CCTV footage as they hunt for a gang of men who raided a Newmarket arcade.

Today Suffolk Police have asked for help identifying three men who forced their way into Wellington Street's Casino Slots and made off with thousands of pounds.

On March 5 the armed gang ran towards a member of staff as he was locking up and forced him back into the arcade.

Casino Slots, Wellington Street, police issued CCTV footage (7818811)

Two of the masked men threatened him with hammers and a third with a wooden pole, and demanded to know where the safe was. They forced the staff member, who was working alone, to lay face down on steps inside the arcade as they tried to access the office where the safe is kept.

Once it was open, two of the men filled their rucksacks with money and betting slips before running out of the shop in the direction of St Mary’s Square just four minutes later.

The victim was not harmed during the incident.

Casino Slots, Wellington Street, police issued CCTV footage (7818809)

On Thursday, manager Gary Summers and arcade owner John Remblance offered a £1,000 reward for information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the gang.

Anyone with information that could assist police enquiries should call Bury St Edmunds Police Station on 101 quoting reference 1273/19 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Casino Slots, Wellington Street, police issued CCTV footage (7818807)