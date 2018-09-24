Police refuse calls to probe 'missing' Newmarket estate agent

The deserted offices in Wellington Street, Newmarket (4338596)

Property owners are furious at a decision by Suffolk Police to take no further action over a lettings agent who has apparently gone missing owing thousands of pounds of rent which he had collected on their behalf.

Frank Smart had run Smart Residential in Wellington Street, Newmarket, for more than 10 years until he closed his office in July. He has not been seen since, leaving clients owed amounts of up to about £5,000 in rent from properties he managed for them.

It has also emerged that a number of deposits paid to Mr Smart by tenants were never lodged in schemes set up by law to protect them.

On the advice of Suffolk police, property owners contacted Action Fraud, the UK’s national fraud and cyber crime reporting centre, as they wanted Mr Smart to be subject to an investigation and possible criminal charges.

But they have been told in a letter from Det Sgt Simon Sharp, of Suffolk Police’s Crime and Incident Managing Hub Fraud Team: “It is my decision not to further investigate your case. Preliminary investigative material does not show the case meets the criminal burden of proof.”

His advice to landlords was to review any insurance they might have and to consider civil action to recover their losses.

Have you seen Frank Smart? Pictured in 2008 outside his Wellington Street estate agent in 2008 (4338599)

Teresa Wright, who is owed three months’ rent on each of five properties totalling £5,000 plus another £1,800 which she has had to repay into the secure deposit scheme was critical of the police decision – a view echoed by other property owners who have contacted the Journal.

“The argument that the monetary value of the complaint is a contributory factor in deciding to investigate is outrageous,” said Mrs Wright.

“It is the responsibility of the Crown Prosecution Service, not the police, to evaluate likelihood of conviction based on evidence.”

“I hope all the people who have lost their money will raise it with their MPs, Action Fraud and the Metropolitan Police. Going to court to try to get a judgment offers possible justice for those who can afford to do it.

“But the police are essentially saying that if you can’t afford it you don’t deserve justice.”

Paul Shamplina, the founder of Landlord Action and the presenter of Channel Five’s Bad Tenants Rogue Landlords, has taken an interest in the case and said: “It would appear that Smart Residential did not have client money protection insurance in place. This will become mandatory next year and would have protected these landlords and tenants.

“Unfortunately, those who are out of pocket would now have to take civil action against Smart Residential which is a limited company and probably has no assets, so even if a money judgment was obtained, trying to enforce it would be fruitless.”

He added: “It is such a shame that the police in Suffolk are not taking this crime seriously enough.”