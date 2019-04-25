Picture by Mark Westley. (9155343)

Police have seized hundreds of cannabis plants after raiding a drug farm just outside Newmarket.

Earlier today Cambridgeshire Police entered the house in Fordham Road, finding between 300 and 400 plants.

Officers at the scene estimated if sold the drugs would have been worth up to £350,000.

Picture by Mark Westley. (9155345)

Armed police were also at the detached bungalow and witnesses reported the house was 'full of drugs including the double garage' - leaving just two beds and a small kitchen.

Nearby office workers had reported a police helicopter circling around the house from about 10.30am.

Picture by Mark Westley. (9155349)

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesman said: "Officers conducted a warrant at a house in Fordham Road, Newmarket this morning.

"A man fled the scene and searches to locate him are ongoing."