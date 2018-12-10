Police officer from Kirtling jailed for 'brazen' double rape of teenager

Adam Provan (5811060)

A police officer from Kirtling found guilty of twice raping a teenage girl he took out for a date has been jailed for nine years.

Pc Adam Provan, 39, who worked for the Metropolitan Police, was found guilty of two charges of rape at Wood Green Crown Court on Thursday, November 29. He was also placed on the sex offenders’ register.

The court heard that Provan and his victim, then aged 16, met through one of her friends. They had exchanged messages and photos before deciding to go on a date. He told the girl she could trust him because he was a police officer and that he was only 22.

On their first date in August 2010, Provan took his victim to a remote, wooded area where she could not escape and raped her.

He then took her to a fast food restaurant and told her to lie to her father about where she had been. Then, in a park, he forced her to commit another sex act. The girl told the court she had said no several times and it would have been absolutely clear to Provan she was not consenting.

The girl eventually told a relative she had been raped, and it was reported to police in May 2016.

Provan admitted he had been on the date but denied anything sexual had happened.

“This assault was brazen and calculated, with clear indication he had planned it beforehand.” said Det Supt Sian Thomas, who led the investigation.