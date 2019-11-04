Two cars have been destroyed after they were set on fire in the early hours of Sunday.

At about 4.30am fire crews were sent to a lane just off Elizabeth Avenue, close the former Scaltback Middle School, where two cars were on fire.

A Mercedes and a BMW car have been badly damaged in the fire - with one being damaged completely and the other sustaining extensive damage to the back.

Three cars were damaged by fire in the early hours of Sunday (20809414)

The fire from the two vehicles caused damage to a third vehicle. The Skoda Octavia sustained heat damage to its front nearside wing and light cluster.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue said the fire was put out in about 20 minutes.

Three cars were damaged by fire in the early hours of Sunday (20809419)

Suffolk Police have launched an investigation into the blaze and today have started appealing for witnesses.

A force spokesman said: "Anyone who witnessed any suspicious behaviour or has knowledge of the incidents should contact the police quoting crime reference 37/66643/19, 37/66646/19, or 37/66642/19."