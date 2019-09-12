Police issue dispersal order in Newmarket after reports of antisocial behaviour

A dispersal order was imposed in Newmarket last night after continued youth antisocial behaviour in the town centre.

At about 7pm yesterday Suffolk Police issued the Section 35 order after reports of antisocial behaviour in The Guineas Shopping Centre.

The order gives officers the authority to disperse individuals or groups where their presence or behaviour has resulted, or is likely to result in, a member of the public being harassed, intimidated, alarmed or distressed.

People can be excluded from a specified area for up to 48 hours and, if they refuse to follow police orders to disperse, they will be committing an offence which is punishable by up to six months in prison, a fine of up to £5000 or both.

It is the latest Section 35 order that has been issued and is one of the tools the police have been using to combat a recent spike antisocial behaviour in the town.

When a weekend long order was issued at the start of the month, Inspector Mark Shipton said: "This order will give officers extra powers when it comes to dealing with anti-social behaviour and means police will be focusing additional resources on tackling issues in this area.

"We hope that residents, parents and businesses will support our efforts to make the town centre a pleasant place for all who use it. This doesn’t mean we will be asking any group to move along if they are just talking to their friends, it just gives us more options, alongside our powers of arrest, when dealing with those causing problems.

"At the moment we know the behaviour of some individuals is adversely affecting the quality of life of residents and the order will help us to deal with groups who are committing anti-social behaviour."