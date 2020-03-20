Police have issued photographs of two men they want to identify in connection with a brawl in a Newmarket pub last month.

Officers were called to the Wagon and Horses pub in the High Street in Newmarket on Saturday 29 February at 7.40pm after an argument between a group of men in the yard at the back of the pub turned into a fight.

One man hit a 20-year-old man in the face,who, as a result sustained a broken tooth and cuts to his face.

convicts (32048708)

A brawl involving around 15 people then took place inside the bar which saw the pub shut by police for the rest of the evening to prevent further disorder.

A 51-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault and taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning and subsequently released under investigation. Enquiries into the incident are on-going.

Anyone who recognises the men in the photographs should contact Mildenhall police on 101, quoting crime reference 37/12891/20.

Read more CrimeMildenhallNewmarketSoham