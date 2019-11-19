Police hunting for a Newmarket man who has breached his suspended prison sentence

Police are appealing for help to locate a wanted man from Newmarket.

Phillip Embery, aged 56, is wanted for breaching the terms of a suspended prison sentence.

Embery has links to Newmarket and the surrounding area. Suffolk Police said they would like to hear from any members of the public who believe they may have seen him.

Phillip Embery (22021678)

A police spokesman said: "Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Phillip Embery is asked to contact the duty sergeant at Mildenhall Police Station on 101."