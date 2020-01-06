Police are looking for a driver who drove through a Newmarket shop window last week.

On New Year's Day a car crashed into the High Street's Jennings Bet and a parked vehicle.

The shop's front window was smashed trough - but the driver drove off and continued in the direction of Bury St Edmunds.

Jennings Bet, Newmarket High Street (26072311)

The car is believed to be a left-hand drive dark blue Kia Opirus.

Today a Suffolk Police spokesman appealed for anybody who might know who the driver is to contact investigators.

"Police are continuing their enquiries to trace the driver involved and would like to ask the driver to come forward," the spokesman said.

"Officers would also like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who might have any dashcam footage of the area at the time or any other information to assist the investigation.

"Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact the Police quoting reference number 404 of 1 January."

