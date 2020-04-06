Police have handed out more than a hundred warnings over the weekend to people who were flouting social distancing rules designed to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Over the past two days, which saw temperatures soar to the high teens, Suffolk Police handed out 178 warnings to people who were gathering in public or at other addresses.

And today the force moved on a group of men who were in Newmarket's George Lamton Playing Fields for breaking the rules as part of the police's social distancing patrols in and around the town.

It comes as West Suffolk Hospital today announced it is treating 34 people who have tested positive for coronavirus.

Dr Nick Jenkins, medical director at West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust , said: "Everyone has a role to play in helping to prevent the spread of infection. Please help by following the public health advice."

Nine patients who have tested positive for Covid-19 at West Suffolk Hospital have died.

David Cutler, acting chief constable in Suffolk, said: "Sadly, there is still a minority who are choosing to flout the regulations and potentially put the lives of the public, and dedicated and brave NHS workers at risk. That is selfish and unacceptable in the current climate where so many families and key workers are making sacrifices for the greater good.

"Suffolk, along with the rest of the country, has shown its overwhelming appreciation for the NHS and carers by coming out to applaud them on the last two Thursday evenings.

"The fact that some people are then choosing to ignore these powerful gestures is perplexing and extremely frustrating."

At the weekend Newmarket's MP and health secretary Matt Hancock warned if people continued to ignore the restrictions, even more draconian powers could be introduced.

Government guidelines rule people should stay at home except for shopping for basic necessities, for exercise but only once a day, any medical need and travel to work but only if essential.

Across the United Kingdom there have been 5,373 coronavirus hospital deaths, an increase of 439 in a day.

Some 17,911 people with the disease have been admitted to hospital, including the prime minister Boris Johnson.

The Department for Heath reported 51,608 confirmed cases across the country. In Suffolk there were 231 confirmed cases, although the actual number of cases are likely to be much higher after routine community testing was discontinued.

