Fifteen of the reported crimes were at the BP Petrol Station, in Bury Road

Suffolk Police logged 185 reports of crime in Newmarket in April, data released by the force today showed.

Fifteen of the reported crimes were at the BP Petrol Station, in Bury Road, the highest in the area.

The Yellow Brick Road remained a hot spot for crime, with ten offences reported.

And the street with most crimes reported in Newmarket in April was Beaverbrook Road, where seven crimes were reported.

In April crimes reported in the Newmarket neighbourhood, which also includes Exning, dropped slightly from March when 192 incidents were reported.

But there was an increase in antisocial behaviour reports, with incidents climbing from 33 in March to 43 in April.

Today's data shows that in the last year 72 per cent of crimes reported in the town had no further action either because it it was 'not in the public interest', a suspect was not identified, or the police were unable to prosecute the suspect.

Thirteen per cent of crimes are under investigation, seven pre cent of reports were dealt with by police, five per cent of crimes were dealt with at court, and almost two per cent of crimes have seen an offender sent to court.

In the Mildenhall neighbourhood, which covers the town as well as the surrounding villages, 133 crimes were reported.

And from figures from Cambridgeshire Police Ely South, which covers the East Cambridgeshire part of Newmarket, Soham, Fordham and Burwell, 120 crimes were recorded in the month.

In that policing area 81 per cent of crimes reported had no further action.