Suffolk Police's clampdown in Newmarket (7167046)

Police were out in force today clamping down on illegal and dangerous drivers in Newmarket.

Thirty officers worked alongside the DVLA and HM Revenue and Customs as part of Suffolk Police's day of action.

Drivers of suspect cars were stopped and escorted back to George Lambton Playing Fields where police and partner agencies inspected the vehicles.

A number of cars were taken off the roads for failing to pay tax, and motorists were arrested for testing positive for drink and drug driving - within two hours of the force starting the operation, Suffolk Police had arrested three people for drug driving and one for drink driving.

And police were also searching for drug shipments with sniffer dogs on site throughout the day as well as seizing vehicles which were considered un-roadworthy or had no insurance.

Sgt Julian Ditcham, of Suffolk Police’s roads and armed policing team, said: “At the end of the day we are here to try and clean the roads up - we are here to target motorists for traffic offences and also take criminals off the road.

"We have brought a number of vehicles through the site for offences like mobile phone use, not wearing seat belts, which have been dealt with accordingly. We have also taken vehicles off the road which were in a dangerous condition. We have had a car which had a brake pipe that had broken so there was no brake fluid in the system and technically no brakes."

The force not only pulled over vehicles marked on their automatic numberplate recognition database, but also ones they suspected as not properly complying with the law.

The operation is just one of about 10 the force runs around the county a year.