Police cordon off Mildenhall street as part of significant emergency service response

Police have cordoned off a Mildenhall road as part of a significant emergency service response.

Suffolk Police were called at about 8.45 this morning to a house in Brick Kiln Road, just off Brandon Road, with more than 10 police cars at scene.

There is a significant emergency service presence in the road, with officers cordoning off the street from Nursery Close.

Police have closed off a road in Mildenhall (34042226)

As well as armed response units, police vans and the dog unit the East of England Ambulance Service is also at the scene.

Police have closed off a road in Mildenhall (34042237)

More following.

Read more MildenhallNewmarket