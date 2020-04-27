Police cordon off Mildenhall street as part of significant emergency service response
Published: 12:46, 27 April 2020
| Updated: 12:50, 27 April 2020
Police have cordoned off a Mildenhall road as part of a significant emergency service response.
Suffolk Police were called at about 8.45 this morning to a house in Brick Kiln Road, just off Brandon Road, with more than 10 police cars at scene.
There is a significant emergency service presence in the road, with officers cordoning off the street from Nursery Close.
As well as armed response units, police vans and the dog unit the East of England Ambulance Service is also at the scene.
