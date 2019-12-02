Police continuing operation to tackle anti-social youths in Newmarket

Police are continuing to crack down on a core group of youngsters whose anti-social behaviour is causing problems in the town centre, at Newmarket Academy and at the leisure centre.

Insp Mark Shipton, who is at the forefront of policing in the town, told town councillors at a meeting on Monday that work done through Operation Brendon, which was set up to tackle criminal and anti-social behaviour in the town, was paying dividends and that arrests were expected over the next week of some targeted individuals.

Insp Shipton explained that two youth rehabilitation orders had been put in place, one of which had proved effective.

Insp Mark Shipton, who is at the forefront of policing in the town, told town councillors at a meeting on Monday that work done through Operation Brendon.

He said that when arrests were made, police would be working with the youth offending team over further action.

He told councillors there had been incidents at the town’s academy when ex-pupils had been responsible for anti-social behaviour and at the leisure centre where staff had been subjected to verbal abuse.

“We are continuing in the right direction and yes there is still an issue but it is nowhere near as bad as it was.

“This will be a priority for us for many months to come and I don’t see it going away quickly,” said Insp Shipton.

He told councillors that officers had completed 250 hours of foot patrols in the town which had included ‘positive stop and searches’.

Responding to questions over an alleged incident in Palace Street at the weekend when it was claimed around 20 people, some armed with baseball bats, had beeninvolved in a running battle, Insp Shipton said police had attended ‘en masse’but they had found no weapons and no victims.

“In order for us to take action, crimes have to be reported,” he said. And he appealed to anyone witnessing criminal behaviour to call the police on 101

“No-one came forward with any information at the scene and our inquiries are continuing,” he said.

Police stepped up patrols in the town after business demanded more action to deal with alleged criminal and anti-social behaviour by gangs of youths particularly in The Guineas and the High Street.

In response to concerns raised by councillors about the gangs being involved in the supply of drugs, Insp Shipton said although he was aware some of the youthswere smoking cannabis, they were not involved in County Lines drug dealing activities.”

Read more CrimeNewmarket