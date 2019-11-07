Police close off Newmarket's Exning Road after serious crash between bus and pedestrian
Police have closed off part of a busy Newmarket road after a 'serious crash' between a bus and a pedestrian.
At about 3.40pm today emergency services were called to Exning Road after a person had been struck by a bus.
Eyewitnesses said an air ambulance was called, but the person was taken away by land ambulance.
Traffic officers closed off the road between Croft Road and Elizabeth Avenue.
A Suffolk Police spokesman said: "Emergency services currently on scene of a serious road traffic collision in Newmarket.
"Exning Road is closed at this time and local diversions are in place after reports of a collision involving a bus and a pedestrian."
Suffolk Fire and Rescue sent two crews, one from Newmarket and one from Bury St Edmunds, who remain at the scene.