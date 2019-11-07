Police close off Newmarket's Exning Road after serious crash between bus and pedestrian

Police have closed off part of a busy Newmarket road after a 'serious crash' between a bus and a pedestrian.

At about 3.40pm today emergency services were called to Exning Road after a person had been struck by a bus.

Eyewitnesses said an air ambulance was called, but the person was taken away by land ambulance.

Police have closed of Exning Road (21124484)

Traffic officers closed off the road between Croft Road and Elizabeth Avenue.

A Suffolk Police spokesman said: "Emergency services currently on scene of a serious road traffic collision in Newmarket.

"Exning Road is closed at this time and local diversions are in place after reports of a collision involving a bus and a pedestrian."

Suffolk Fire and Rescue sent two crews, one from Newmarket and one from Bury St Edmunds, who remain at the scene.