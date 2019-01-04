Police chase two men after attempted theft in Newmarket

Police made two arrests after an attempted break-in in Oaks Drive, Newmarket

A police chase led to the arrest of two men in the early hours after they tried to break into a lorry in Newmarket.

A 31 year old and a 24 year old allegedly attempted to break into an articulated truck in Oaks Drive at about 12.40am today.

Suffolk Police were called and later found a car believed to be involved the incident in the Rougham area.

Officers tried to speak to the driver, but he drove off. Police then pursued the car along the A14 and two men were later arrested.

The 31 year old was arrested on suspicion of theft from a motor vehicle and was taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning, where he currently remains.

And the 24 year old was arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class A drug, for failing to stop for police, for driving with excess drugs, for attempted burglary, driving without a licence and for driving without insurance.

He was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning, where he currently remains.