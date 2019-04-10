Police called to Newmarket Academy after youths seen on school roof
Police were called to a Newmarket school today after a group of young people were seen on its roof.
Suffolk Police were called shortly after 3.50pm today following reports of a group of youths on the roof of Newmarket Academy, in Exning Road.
Officers attended the school, which is currently closed during the Easter holidays, and no damage was reported.
