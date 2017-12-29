Police ask for public's help in finding Ely landlady who disappeared 20 years ago

Police are re-appealing for the public’s help in solving the disappearance of a woman in Ely 20 years ago.

Deborah Steel, former landlady of the Royal Standard public house, was last seen at around 1am on December 28, 1997. At the time police exhausted every line of inquiry but did not find her.

As part of the investigation officers excavated areas inside and outside the Royal Standard and her home in Longfields. Three men were arrested but released with no further action taken and detectives were still no closer to finding Deborah.

DCI Adam Gallop, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire major crime unit, said: “I believe Deborah was murdered and I am convinced the answers to what happened to her lie in Ely. Somebody here knows what happened to her and can provide key information.

"I would like to speak to people who came forward before but maybe did not tell us everything they knew or people who have information about the case but didn’t want to talk to police at the time.”

Anyone with information regarding Deborah’s disappearance should call police on 101.