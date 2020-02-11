Police ask for help tracing wanted man with links to Newmarket

Police are asking for help tracing a wanted 30-year-old man who has connections to Newmarket.

Martyn Mitchell is wanted by Suffolk Police after breaching a court order.

Mitchell is known to have links with the town, as well as Lowestoft, Great Yarmouth and Clacton-on-Sea.

Martyn Mitchell, 30, who is wanted after breaching a court order and has connections across Suffolk, Norfolk and Essex.(28952698)

He is described as white, 6ft tall, of slim build, with short ginger hair and has a tattoo of an angel in the centre of his neck.

A police spokesman said: "Anyone with information regarding Mitchell’s whereabouts is asked to contact Lowestoft Neighbourhood Response Team, quoting reference 37/CJ/15401/19"

Read more CrimeNewmarket