Police ask for help tracing wanted man with links to Newmarket
Published: 15:45, 11 February 2020
| Updated: 15:46, 11 February 2020
Police are asking for help tracing a wanted 30-year-old man who has connections to Newmarket.
Martyn Mitchell is wanted by Suffolk Police after breaching a court order.
Mitchell is known to have links with the town, as well as Lowestoft, Great Yarmouth and Clacton-on-Sea.
He is described as white, 6ft tall, of slim build, with short ginger hair and has a tattoo of an angel in the centre of his neck.
A police spokesman said: "Anyone with information regarding Mitchell’s whereabouts is asked to contact Lowestoft Neighbourhood Response Team, quoting reference 37/CJ/15401/19"
More by this authorDan Barker