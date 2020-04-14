Police appeal to trace missing 39-year-old man

Police are appealing for help tracing a missing 39-year-old man from Beck Row.

Charles Hines was last seen at his home, just outside Mildenhall, on April 9.

A Suffolk Police spokesman said his family are concerned for his welfare and have asked anyone who has seen him to come forward.

Charles Hines, 39, has gone missing from his Beck Row home (33474813)

Mr Hines is described as black, 6ft tall, well build and with a shaved head. He has a tribal tattoo on one arm and tattoos on his other arm and chest.

He has an American accent.

A Suffolk Police spokesman said: "Anyone who believes they have seen Charles, or who has any information regarding his whereabouts, is asked to contact the duty sergeant at Mildenhall Police Station on 101."

