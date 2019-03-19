Police appeal for witnesses after van stolen from Newmarket street

Police are appealing for help finding this stolen van (7881219)

Suffolk Police are asking for help finding witnesses and information after a van was stolen from a Newmarket street on Saturday.

At some point between 7 and 10.45pm the white Ford Transit Tipper was taken while it was parked in George Lambton Avenue.

A number of tools were also taken with the van, including a Makita drill, circular saw and charger.

A police spokesman said: "Anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity or has information should contact police on 101, quoting crime reference 37/15179/19.

"Alternatively, contact the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."