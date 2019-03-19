Home   News   Article

Police appeal for witnesses after van stolen from Newmarket street

By Dan Barker
Published: 11:40, 19 March 2019
 | Updated: 11:42, 19 March 2019

Police are appealing for help finding this stolen van (7881219)
Suffolk Police are asking for help finding witnesses and information after a van was stolen from a Newmarket street on Saturday.

At some point between 7 and 10.45pm the white Ford Transit Tipper was taken while it was parked in George Lambton Avenue.

A number of tools were also taken with the van, including a Makita drill, circular saw and charger.

A police spokesman said: "Anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity or has information should contact police on 101, quoting crime reference 37/15179/19.

"Alternatively, contact the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

