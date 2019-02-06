Suffolk Police (6992193)

Detectives are appealing to residents to help them put an end to an ‘alarming’ spate of more than 50 burglaries.

The break-ins, which currently number 56, date back to October 2018 and have taken place in Newmarket and Mildenhall, as well as in Haverhill and surrounding villages.

The break-ins usually take place between 5pm in the afternoon and 9pm in the evening, involve forced entry with jewellery and cash the main target for the thieves.

Police are appealing to residents to be their ‘eyes and ears’ to help catch the culprits who, police said, were causing misery and distress to a vast number of individuals and families across the county.

Detective Inspector Tam Burgess said: "This is an alarming amount of burglaries, but the vital key to catching these criminals could be provided by a member of the public calling us with information about something they have seen and believe to be suspicious.

"My direct appeal to local communities is to not just ignore something you see or hear that seems out of place. This could include a suspicious vehicle outside your neighbour's house or hearing the sound of glass smashing near by."

DI Burgess urged people to call 999 if they see a crime in progress and those with information about the burglaries to email OpHepworth@suffolk.pnn.police.uk or call West CID on 101.