Police appeal for help finding missing Red Lodge man

Police are searching for a Red Lodge man who has been missing for almost two weeks.

Fifty-year-old Adrian Mayes left his home in the village at around 4pm on September 25 and has not been seen since.

A spokesman for Suffolk Police said his disappearance is out of character, with the force and family members concerned for his welfare.

Adrian Mayes, 50, of Red Lodge (18866196)

He is described as white, 5ft 8 tall, of slim build, with grey hair and a beard.

He regularly cycles around the area on a green Rayleigh bicycle, especially between Red Lodge and Mildenhall.

The police spokesman said: "Anyone who believes they may have seen Adrian, or who has any information regarding his whereabouts, is asked to contact the duty sergeant at Mildenhall Police Station on 101."