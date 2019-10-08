Police appeal for help finding missing Red Lodge man
Published: 15:43, 08 October 2019
| Updated: 15:45, 08 October 2019
Police are searching for a Red Lodge man who has been missing for almost two weeks.
Fifty-year-old Adrian Mayes left his home in the village at around 4pm on September 25 and has not been seen since.
A spokesman for Suffolk Police said his disappearance is out of character, with the force and family members concerned for his welfare.
He is described as white, 5ft 8 tall, of slim build, with grey hair and a beard.
He regularly cycles around the area on a green Rayleigh bicycle, especially between Red Lodge and Mildenhall.
The police spokesman said: "Anyone who believes they may have seen Adrian, or who has any information regarding his whereabouts, is asked to contact the duty sergeant at Mildenhall Police Station on 101."