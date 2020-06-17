Police appeal for help finding missing Newmarket man

Police are appealing for help to trace a missing 51-year-old man from Newmarket.

Patrick Pemberton was last seen at around 9pm on Saturday in George Lambton Avenue. He was reported missing to police the following day.

He is described as white, 5ft 5 tall, clean shaven, with receding hair and glasses. Mr Pemberton is partially sighted and walks with a white stick. It is not known what he may have been wearing.

Suffolk Police said its officers and Mr Pemberton's family are to be concerned for his welfare.

A police spokesman said: "Anyone who believes they have seen Patrick, or who has any information regarding his whereabouts, is asked to contact the duty sergeant at Newmarket Police by calling 101."

