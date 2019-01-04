Suffolk's Police and Crime Commissioner Tim Passmore proposes £24 tax increase
Suffolk Police looks set to hike its part of the Council Tax by more than 10 per cent – the highest allowed by government – as pressures on its budget continue.
Police and Crime Commissioner Tim Passmore said that without the ‘difficult decision’ to raise rates, policing capability in the county would be compromised, and he promised the extra money would fund more officers.
The rise would mean Band D Council Tax-payers in Suffolk forking out £24 a year more to the force– bringing that part of the bill to £212 per annum.
Mr Passmore is now asking residents if they agree with his precept rise – and is set to present his proposal to the police and crime panel later this month.
“This has put me in a very difficult position, but I feel I have no choice but to consider the maximum increase because without it, the policing capability across the county would be compromised,” he said.
If rates are hiked, combined with grants from central government, Suffolk Police’s budget next financial year would be £9.2 million higher than in 2018/19.
But because of the force’s multi-million pensions deficit and rising staff costs, just £4.8 million would be free to be spent on policing in 2019/20 – less than the £6.5 million generated from rate rises.
The remaining cash will be used to fund 29 extra police officers across Suffolk, 24 police staff investigators, and on technology improvements including numberplate recognition cameras and a police drone.
“Difficult decisions need to be made but the overwhelming view of the public that I talk to say they want more officers policing the county and this proposal gives us exactly that,” he said.
COMMENTS ()
Register or log in via Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Google+ or your Iliffe Media account to post comments.
Iliffe Media does not moderate comments. Please click here for our house rules.
People who post abusive comments about other users or those featured in articles will be banned.
Thank you. Your comment has been received and will appear on the site shortly.
Terms of Comments
We do not actively moderate, monitor or edit contributions to the reader comments but we may intervene and take such action as we think necessary, please click here for our house rules.
If you have any concerns over the contents on our site, please either register those concerns using the report abuse button, contact us here.