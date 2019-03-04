Newmarket Suffolk Innocence Night Club and Heaven (7546391)

A former Newmarket nightclub is set to re-open as a venue for live entertainment, including comedy, music, sporting events and clubs.

Innocence nightclub closed at the beginning of this month after 11 years as part of Newmarket’s once renowned night scene.

Now, Luke Watson, owner of Innocence, is leading a team which aims to put the town back on the map with a new purpose-built multi-use event space which will be known as The Ark Newmarket.

It plans to stage shows from The Comedy Club, white collar boxing, live music, a dance anthems night with BBC Radio One’s Dave Pearce and the return of Hustle. More attractions, including some major national and global acts are in the pipeline for later in the year.

There will be a new 10m wide performance stage with a state-of-the-art sound and visual system as well as new seating, bars, including The Gallery, and VIP areas.

“We are looking forward to injecting some excitement back into the weekends,” said Luke. “The new event space is the largest on the High Street and could offer more community-based events for the people of Newmarket. It’s a breath of fresh air the town has been needing for a long time.”