Valley Way, Newmarket (6295268)

Plans have been submitted for 16 new homes on a former council garages site in Newmarket.

The proposal is from the Flagship Group and the site is in Valley Way/Windsor Road on the Houldsworth Valley estate.

If planning permission is granted, the 16 new homes will be made up of 13 at affordable rent and three offered as shared ownership. They include four one bedroom homes, eight two bedroom, one three bedroom and three four bedroom properties.

Project Manager at Flagship Lee Webster said: “Our plans for the Windsor Road and Valley Way sites in Newmarket will help to create much-needed new affordable homes in the town.

"The garages were greatly underused and our proposals for redevelopment will significantly improve the appearance of local area.”