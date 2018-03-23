Planning inquiry over Fordham housing development

A council’s decision to prevent a Fordham development could be overturned with the developers appealing against the decision.

East Cambridgeshire District Council refused Gladman Development’s application to build 100 houses in Mildenhall Road. At the October meeting, senior planning officer Barbara Greengrass said the number of houses on the 1.8 hectare site would mean that it would be considered high density and therefore inappropriate for the site.

Cllr Julia Huffer, Fordham, spoke against the development, saying it would place an unacceptable burden on the village which had grown 26 per cent.

Fordham Parish Council also objected to development.

A public inquiry will start on April 17 at E Space North, Littleport, with its last two days starting April 24 at the council offices in Ely.