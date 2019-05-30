Pictures: Police car roof cut off after Newmarket crash

Newmarket crash, Bury Road, near Bury Toll traffic lights (11478412)

An officer had to be cut free from a police car today after it crashed in Newmarket.

At about 3.20pm the car and another vehicle, believed to be an Audi, collided in Bury Road, near the Bury Toll traffic lights.

Emergency services were called to the scene where firefighters had to cut the roof off of the police car to free the trapped officer.

Two people were taken to hospital. It is not believed the injuries are serious.

A Suffolk Police spokesman said the car was on its way to Adastral Close in the town, responding to reports of criminal damage after a golf buggy had crashed into some gates in the estate at some point after 3pm.

Bury Road was closed until about 6pm.