Purple Tuesday in Newmarket (4699691)

Newmarket is gearing up for Purple Tuesday tomorrow when it is set to take part in the UK’s first day dedicated to accessible shopping.

Resident Pete Neville, who has a degenerative and debilitating condition, has joined forces with town mayor Rachel Hood, town councillors and Newmarket BID to encourage retailers to introduce measures to make shopping easier for disabled customers and will include displays in the memorial hall from 10am.

"Estimates put the spending power of disabled people at billions of pounds but much of that is being lost because disabled people have a poor customer experience when they go into shops," said Pete.

"The aim of Purple Tuesday is to make Newmarket's shops and businesses more aware of the opportunities they have to make changes to improve the shopping experience for their disabled customers."

"We hope shops will commit to trying to make things better for disabled customers making it easier for them to spend their money with them," he said.