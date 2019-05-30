Person trapped after police car and private vehicle crash

Fire engine

A person was trapped after a crash between a police car and a private vehicle in Newmarket.

Emergency services were called to the incident in Bury Road at about 3.30pm to reports of a collision between the two vehicles.

A Suffolk Fire and Rescue spokesman said somebody was trapped in one of the vehicles, which crashed near the Bury Toll traffic lights.

An eye witness said the roof of the police car had been 'completely removed' and there was 'numerous police vehicles' at the scene.

A spokesman from the East of England Ambulance Service said two ambulances and a ambulance officer vehicle are at the scene.

Suffolk Police have asked people to avoid the road while they deal with the incident.

More following.