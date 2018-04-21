Paul will not let losing a leg end his Snowdon dream

When Paul Clark said on Facebook that he planned to climb Snowdon on crutches people said he was mad.

But on May 30 he will be joined by eight other amputees to walk to the 1,085m Welsh summit as a fund raising thank you to the charity Steel Bones.

Paul, from St John’s Close, Mildenhall, lost his leg in 2016 after a two-year battle with bone infection, but he was determined to achieve his dream of climbing Snowdon with his wife Sarah and decided they would do it for Steel Bones.

Paul said: “They helped me and my family no end, so I wanted to help them.

“I put it on their Facebook and people said I was mad, but then people started saying ‘I’ll come too’. It’s become the biggest thing I’ve ever done.”

There will be 24 people taking part – nine amputees and their families from all over the country, including Jordan Greenwood from Thetford. Paul and Sarah’s children Ella, 10, Summer, eight and Riley, seven, are also going.

The Snowdon guide company Lost Earth Adventures say it will be the first amputee group they know of to do the challenge.

The walkers have been practising with ever longer walks, choosing hilly areas when they can, but Paul admits: “There’s nothing to compare to Snowdon – I’m really looking forward to it.”

But Snowdon will not be Paul’s last adventure above the clouds. He has just learned he successfully passed an interview at RAF Cranwell to receive a scholarship to learn to fly from Flying Scholarships for Disabled People.

“It’s a dream come true,” he said. “My dad was in the RAF so I’ve always had that aircraft thing in me.”

Support the Clarks’ fundraising at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/snowdon-challenge2018